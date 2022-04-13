‘Aunt’ Paris Hilton Ready For Twins? Calls Britney Spears “Sis” In Pregnancy Response

Britney Spears is tossing off the conservatorship like it’s clothing and moving with alacrity toward the life she says she was denied. The biggest stop on the new Britney Express is pregnancy — and Spears delighted fans with the news that she’s preggers with “husband” Sam Asghari.

It’s both a surprise and not a surprise, since Spears has been clear that pregnancy was one of her aims, and that it was made impossible by her previous situation.

After saying she thought she’d merely eaten too much post-vacation, Spears wrote, in a perfect Britney accent, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” Then, since she assesses her bump as significant, she wonders just what’s inside her.

Of her bump, Spears writes: “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

Celebrity friends of Spears are as excited by the pregnancy news as the average fan. Paris Hilton showed her intimate familial feeling for sister Britney by responding: “Congratulations sis!” She continued, “I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”

That “sis” means we’re talking about “Aunt Paris” when Spears’s baby arrives. (She’s definitely the cool aunt.) Or wait, when the babies arrive? Spears says she might “lose it” if she’s having twins, but, hey, Aunt Paris will help out!