Ashley Graham Sings on IG Live, Shakes Her Long Hair, “Welcome To My Life”

“Hey everybody, welcome to my life, I’m so excited to see you all here,” sings the charming Ashley Graham near the beginning of her 18-minute long IG Live video. Fans understand she really means the sentiment — Graham’s sincerity shines through.

“LONG HAIR!,” writes hair and beauty influencer Justine Marjan, and almost dutifully Graham shakes her head a few times, letting those long locks flow. She knows her audience, even before she hears them.

And the audience knows Graham, too, bursting excitement about Graham’s new twins, her hair, her necklace.

“OMG you are so beautiful,” writes one, who speaks for many. (And so accessible, they might also write, for that quality is Graham’s true specialty.)

“I shared more about my @fig1co journey & highlighted some of my favorite products!” Graham captions the post. She proceeds to take questions and get deep into the deets for Fig1co. And in so doing, Ashley Graham gives a masterclass in video outreach.