Anya Taylor-Joy Rocks Brigitte Bardot Look, “We Love a Headband Moment”

When not walking a red carpet to promote a big Hollywood movie, 26-year-old American actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma, The Queen’s Gambit) often models.

When celebrity hair stylist Gregory Russell shared the stunning photos below (taken for The New York Times), his fans showered him with compliments including: “Her long locks are everything.” One fan replied: “We love a headband moment.”

Another fan suggested that Anya Tyalor-Joy looks like famous French movie star Brigitte Bardot, as seen in the 1964 Jean-Luc Godard film Le Mepris (Contempt).

Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy: She stars in the recently released movie The Northman with Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe (trailer below).

She will appear next on the big screen in Amsterdam with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, among others.