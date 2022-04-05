Ansel Elgort Speaks Japanese In ‘Tokyo Vice’, “Impressive Accent”

Hollywood movie star Ansel Elgort (Tony in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) stars in the upcoming HBO Max series Tokyo Vice. He plays the protagonist, Jake Adelstein, a young American in the city of Tokyo who pursues a career as a crime reporter. It is based on a real story.

As seen in the trailer above, in more than one scene, Elgort speaks Japanese, and with his famous co-star Ken Watanabe who delivers the memorable line (in English): “A man without enemies is no man at all.” Elgort took the black-and-white photos below of his co-stars.

When HBO Max released the trailer, more than one viewer commented on Elgort’s “impressive” accent and suggested that “it’s clear he worked hard at it.”

Many movie buffs are comparing Tokyo Vice (based on the trailer) to the 1989 Ripley Scott movie Black Rain. Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia played two NYPD cops who travel to Osaka, Japan to track down a killer, which involves scouring Japan’s dangerous underworld of organized crime in search of their fugitive. The late Yūsaku Matsuda played the villain, Sato.

Fun fact: Black Rain also starred Kate Capshaw, Spielberg’s wife.

Tokyo Vice begins streaming on Thursday, April 4 on HBO Max.