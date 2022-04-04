American Song Contest: Brooke Alexx (NJ) Stuns In Bikini Pics, Long Hair

NBC’s new talent show American Song Contest is based on the super popular EuroVision Song Contest. Instead of singers representing countries, on ASC they represent states (or U.S territories or D.C.). The gorgeous and talented singer Brooke Alexx, 26, is representing the Garden State (Old Tappan, New Jersey). During the Qualifiers (Week 3), she gets to sing her original song, “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore.” Watch her rehearsal below.

And when not singing in a closet or on TV, Brooke enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a gorgeous bikini as seen below.

More than one fan replied to the beach bikini pics: “Stunning!” Another wrote: “Excuse me while I retrieve my jaw from the floor.”

And she really did chop off her long hair, as she says in her song I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore’ — “I’m not the girl I was before, Hair to my waist, I cut it short.” She cut it above the shoulders in October 2020. See photos below.

American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.