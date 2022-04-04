‘American Idol’ Ryleigh Madison Makes Showstoppers, Rocks Black Fringe and Bellbottoms

Hollywood Week is a competitive one on American Idol. There are were so many contestants vying to advance to the Showstoppers Round that not all of the duets were able to air on TV — including Ryleigh Madison and Dakota Hayden‘s duet. See photos below.

The good news is: both Ryleigh and Dakota made it to the Showstoppers Round (hence, the big smile on Ryleigh’s face below).

For her performance with the Idol band, Ryleigh is going to sing her heart out and in a black fringe jacket and ripped bellbottom jeans, in front of judges Luke Bryan, Kate Perry and Lionel Richie, who will decide if she advances to the coveted Top 24.

We’re not surprised Ryleigh’s duet with Dakota was hit: she has experience singing duets. Check out the “Family Thing” video below with her uncle, fellow country music singer Dustin Chapman.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.