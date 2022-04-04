‘American Idol’ Kenedi Anderson Licks Ice Cream, “Stop Looking at My Butt”

It’s the Showstoppers round on American Idol. After a competitive Hollywood week, the Idol hopefuls take the stage for their first time with a band. The rising stars will sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to the coveted Top 24. Then, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who seal their fate for the next round.

For the Showstoppers round, the gorgeous and talented Kenedi Anderson wows in a soft velvet jumpsuit. And when not on stage, Kenedi continually turns heads wherever she goes, even at the local DQ. Swipe the photo above, of her licking a chocolate dipped ice cream cone, and you’ll see her one-of-a-kind sweatpants. Across the bum, it reads, in all caps: “STOP LOOKING AT MY BUTT.” When a fan asked where she got those sweatpants, Kenedi replied, “My sister made them.”

Looks like Kenedi has a sweet tooth: she celebrated her 50k followers on social media with a chocolate cake (above), and celebrated turning 18 with another cake (below).

And in case you missed her duet with Jordan, watch below.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.