American Idol “Blondies” Emyrson and Carly Share Duet That Didn’t Air, Both Make Showstoppers

There were so many contestants on American Idol during Hollywood Week, where the hopefuls sang duets together, that the show wasn’t able to air all of the performances. That includes “the two blondies” Emyrson and Carly Mickeal.

Together they sang ‘Never Enough For Me’ from The Greatest Showman. See video below. As one fan wrote: “wow literal chills.”

The two gorgeous and talented singers announced — with the cute behind-the-scenes video below — that both of them made it to the Showshoppers Round (Monday, April 4).

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the medical drama The Good Doctor at 10 pm.