American Idol: Betty’s Husband Reveals Her Real Name, Gigantic Tattoo Across His Chest

One of the contestants of American Idol this season is Miss America 2016, Betty Maxwell. The gorgeous and talented singer has advanced to the Showstoppers Round, where she gets to perform with a band. By the end of the episode, her fate (whether she makes it to the coveted Top 24 or not) will be sealed by the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

When not competing on American Idol, Betty spends time with her handsome and heavily-tattooed husband, whom she refers to as “Spin” and sometimes “Spinny.” When he shared the close-up photo below, of his bare chest, he explained: “Βασιλική is Betty’s real first name. It’s Greek. A lot of people don’t know that Betty is just her nick name.”

See pre-tattoo photo above!

Spin says of his wife: “She is front and center of my life and that is why I tattooed her name front and center of my body, right over my heart.”

The happy couple just celebrated their seventh year anniversary.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.