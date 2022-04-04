‘American Idol’ Allegra Miles Rocks Lucky Mini Dress, Electric Guitar For Showstoppers

Allegra Miles is one of the talented contestants on American Idol who made it through the competitive Hollywood week and is now about to take the stage again for the Showstoppers round. If judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie approve, she’s advance to the coveted Top 24.

For the Showstoppers Round, contestants for the first time perform with a band. But it’s not Allegra’s first time performing with a band. As seen above and below at a sold-out show in West Palm Beach, Allegra has experience not just singing but playing the electric guitar with a band. And that cute floral mini dress she’s wearing is the one she’s wearing for her Idol Showstopper performance.

Allegra looks good in that silhouette, as seen at another live performance below.

In case you missed it, below is Allegra’s duet with Taylor.

