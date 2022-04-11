Amanda Kloots Gambles On Love in New Movie, But First A Day At The Races

Things are coming up roses for The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and, as you might guess, she’s fit and ready for whatever comes her way. The fitness guru whose Instagram feed these days is a consistently sunny delight will star in a big CBS holiday movie next Christmas. And she’ll executive produce it, too.

Fit for Christmas will follow Audrey, a fitness instructor (natch) at a financially troubled community center in the quiet town of Mistletoe, Montana. Guess what? She falls in love like she’s on the Hallmark Channel!

And to boot, Kloots’s Audrey gambles on love with a man who wants that community center real estate for, perhaps, less warm-hearted purposes. Shame on him! He’ll learn, we suspect. (The plot could hardly be more dramatic than Kloots’s own, as told in her memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.)

But long before Kloots’s character gambles on love next Christmas, she shares lots of love on an IRL day at the races in the pics above — no word on whether she hit the trifecta, but it would hardly be a surprise.

Santa Anita, the storied SoCal racetrack is the gorgeous backdrop for a Kloots family trip. More evidence that, as mentioned above, it really is always sunny wherever Kloots is these days. And it sounds pretty good too, at least in the post.

How did the Kloots clan get to the track? Might have been on a different sort of horse…an old Bronco instead of a thoroughbred maybe?