‘All American’ Star Monet Mazur Crashes Bar Mitzvah, Escorted Out

On the All American episode ‘Changes,” high school football player Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues to try and prove himself during practices. His efforts seem to go unnoticed until a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field.

LA District Attorney Laura Fine-Baker is portrayed by Monet Mazur. When the actress shared the photos above, taken at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel, she captioned it: “Bar Mitzvah crashers by night.” When a fan replied “You guys killed the horah,” Mazur replied: “we actually really did crash a bar mitzvah and got escorted out.”

Mazur’s friend is actress Lola Glaudini. She’s known for her roles on Criminal Minds (Elle Greenaway), Ray Donovan (Anita Novak), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Polly), The Sopranos (Agent Deborah Ciccerone), and NYPD Blue (Dolores Mayo), among others.

All American airs Mondays at 8 pm on CW, right before All American: Homecoming at 9 pm.