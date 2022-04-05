Alison Brie Stuns In Black Bustier, 5-Inch Platform Sandals, “Gettin’ Creative”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Alison Brie. She’s promoting her new series Roar, with co-stars Nicole Kidman Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

When the gorgeous and talented actress shared the stunning photos above, of her modeling a black bustier top (by AREA) and five-inch platform sandals (by Giuseppe Zanotti), she wrote: “Gettin creative” with the hashtag #roar.

Alison also turned heads when she went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a strapless mini dress by Maison Valentino. Swipe to see the close-up and colorful embellishments on that dress — they’re rows of fruit (cherries, pineapples, grapes, et al).

Alison wore another pair of super tall platform heels on The TODAY Show; see above.

ROAR, which is described as “a collection of genre-bending stories told through eight women’s eyes,” will be released on Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+. Alison Brie plays the ghost of a woman who solves her own murder.