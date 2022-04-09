‘9-1-1’ Balcony Scene Was Based on Real Life Firefighter Catching Suicide Jumper

On the 9-1-1 episode ‘Dumb Luck,’ the members of the 118 including Lucy Donato (Arielle Kebbel) race into action when a woman falls over her penthouse balcony. As seen in the exciting opening scene below, Lucy has a “dumb luck” moment that saves the life of the woman as she loses her grip on a sign hanging outside the high-rise apartment building.

Kebbel wrote with the video: “This opening scene is actually based on a real life situation where a firefighter caught a suicide jumper. Working on @911onfox has given me a new level of respect for the firefighters and first responders that put their lives on the line daily to save others.”

Below is a sneak peek at the episode “FOMO.”

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres at 9 pm.