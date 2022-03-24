Yahya Abdul-Mateen Goes Black To White In Style Slam Dunk, “The Love Was Real”

Director Michael Bay tends to get as much explosive power promoting his movies as he puts into them — and that means a lot of dynamite action. Indeed, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and his ‘Ambulance’ co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez have been happy to light fuses everywhere they go in promoting the film.

Take following two posts from Abdul-Mateen. He’s looking spectacular in black from head-to-toe in Paris, where he tells fans “The Love in Paris was real” for the ‘Ambulance’ premiere there.

Next up is Abdul-Mateen and company in Berlin, where he is rocking a virtually all-white ensemble that has image consultant Brandon Rutley praising Mateen. “You went crazy with this look,” Rutley writes, adding fire emojis to clarify that, in this case, crazy is a high compliment.

Actor Woody McClain chimes in, saying of Abdul-Mateen: “He don’t miss.” Neither very often does design legend Alexander McQueen, who shares the credit.

Bay is guaranteed to amp the edge-of-seat action every time, and “Ambulance” — out in theaters April 8 — already looks to rate an 11 on an action scale of 1-to-10. But even if it gets to 11, it may have trouble competing with the slam dunks that Abdul-Mateen’s style is throwing down all over Europe.