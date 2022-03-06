Who Is Ruby on NCIS: LA? Swimsuit Model Jessica A. Caesar

On the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Where Loyalties Lie,” when a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit. The character of Ruby is portrayed by Jessica A. Caesar.

Jessica has appeared on several TV shows including Kenan (Sheila, see video above), Vice Principals, and My Crazy Ex, among others.

When not on a TV set, the gorgeous and talented actress is often modeling a bikini (above) or a cut-out swimsuit, as seen below. She captioned the series: “Work hard, player HARDER.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS.