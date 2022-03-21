Who Is Lorenzo on ‘The Neighborhood’? Male Dancer In New Tiffany Haddish Movie

In The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Man Code,’ while Dave (Max Greenfield) worries about his wife Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) relationship with the soccer coach at her school, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) struggles to decide to share his friend Lorenzo’s secret with his wife Tina (Tichina Arnold). Keep in mind, Lorenzo is married to Claire (Terri J. Vaughn).

Lorenzo is portrayed by stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy. As an actor, the Newark native is known for his roles on Mr. Box Office (Marcus), Fastland (Deaq), and Meet the Browns (Anthony), among others. He does a spot-on Denzel Washington, too. Watch and listen to the hilarious bit above: “Denzel’s thoughts on Kayne.”

Fun fact: Bellamy is reportedly a cousin of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal although he’s a Knicks fan (see MSG photo above with Fat Joe, Chris Rock, and Tracy Morgan).

Get ready to see more of Bellamy: he stars in the upcoming movie Back on the Strip with Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes. It’s about the revival of the notorious black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. Bellamy plays “Da Face.” Back on the Strip is scheduled for a June 23, 2022 release.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.