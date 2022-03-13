Who Plays Escaped Inmate, Car Bomber Joey Baratta on ‘S.W.A.T.’?

On the S.W.A.T. episode “Short Fuse,” Boston car bomber Joey Baratta escapes from a prison hospital determined to settle old scores. He’s served ten years of a life sentence after committing at least ten murders. Baratta isn’t afraid to take risks especially after receiving a diagnosis of grade 4 brain cancer and told he has just three months to live.

Joey Baratta is portrayed by Hollywood movie star Michael McGlone.

The native New Yorker is known for his roles on Person of Interest (Detective Bill Szymanski) and in films including The Bone Collector with Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington (Detective Kenny Solomon), She’s the One with Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz, and The Brothers McMullen (Patrick) with Edward Burns and Connie Britton, among others.

S.W.A.T. airs Sundays at 10 pm on CBS, right after NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm.