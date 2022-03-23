When Madeleine Albright Guest Starred on Gilmore Girls, Parks and Recreation

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died today in Washington, D.C. at the age of 84, made her acting debut in 2005. On the Gilmore Girls episode “Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number,” the young protagonist Rory (Alexis Bledel) turns 21 years old and is visited by Albright (who plays herself). When the episode aired, Condoleezza Rice was Secretary of State during the George W. Bush administration.

Albright, Bledel on Gilmore Girls (WB photo)

Ten years after her Gilmore Girls debut, Albright appeared as herself on the 2015 Parks and Recreation episode ‘Ms. Ludgate-Dwyer Goes to Washington.’ During a business trip to Washington, April (Aubrey Plaza) tells Leslie (Amy Poehler) that she wants to quit her job. Senators John McCain and Cory Booker also played themselves on the episode, among other politicians.

Amy Poehler with Albright on Parks and Recreation (NBC photo)

Albright’s last appearance on a TV series was in 2018 on Madam Secretary and with former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell. Tea Leoni‘s character (the current secretary of state) asks for the advice of the former secretaries on how to handle a delicate situation.