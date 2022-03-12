‘When Calls the Heart’ Real-Life Couple “Kevla” Stars In ‘Feeling Butterflies’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Feeling Butterflies is Emily, owner of a booming butterfly business. When she delivers monarchs to a birthday party, she meets single father Garrett, who helps Emily further boost her business. Emily and Garrett are played by Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, stars of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart series: Kayla plays Fiona; Kevin plays Nathan.

While promoting Feeling Butteries with Entertainment Tonight, Kayla wore a bright green blazer dress with a pair of white tennis sneakers. When When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow saw the photos (below), she replied with two emojis: 👁 🚢.

Kayla and Kevin are a couple in real life! One fan referred to the “power couple” as “Kevla.”

Feeling Butterflies premieres Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm on Hallmark.