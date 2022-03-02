Wedding Singer Richard Marx on ‘The Goldbergs’ Married To MTV VJ In Real Life

On the landmark 200th episode of The Goldbergs, ‘The Wedding,’ it’s the big day for Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner). And, yes, there’s a hitch in the wedding plans. No one made the deposit on the wedding venue, so they scramble to throw the wedding in the backyard. The second, or maybe the third hitch, is the threat of a major storm. The awesome news is that singer Richard Marx performs at the wedding.

Marx’s debut album, Richard Marx, went triple-platinum in 1987, and his first single, “Don’t Mean Nothing”, reached number three on the Bilboard Hot 100 chart.

He’s also known for his power ballad “Hold On To the Nights,” among others. He had 14 Top 20 hits between 1987 and 1994.

Richard Marx also has an impressive resume as a songwriter. He co-wrote “Dance with My Father” with the late great Luther Vandross. It won “Song of the Year” at the 2004 Grammys, and if you’ve been to a wedding in America this century, you’ve heard it.

In real life, Richard Marx is married to Cuban-born model/TV personality/businesswoman Daisy Fuentes. IN 1993, Daisy broke barriers as MTV’s first Latina VJ.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC.