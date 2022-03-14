Valerie Bertinelli Wants An Answer From David Lee Roth, “Why Don’t You Like Me?”

When not filming the popular FOX series 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hollywood movie star Rob Lowe interviews fellow celebrities on his podcast, Literally! with Rob Lowe. He recently spoke with celebrity chef and actress Valerie Bertinelli, who’s known for her role as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time, and as Melanie on Hot in Cleveland with the late great Betty White, among others.

With Rob Lowe, Valerie spoke about her relationship with her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, guitarist of the famous rock and roll band Van Halen. The couple met in 1980 and got married in 1981. In 1985, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth left the band (Sammy Hagar took his place). Valerie says she got along great with the other band members (her brother-in-law Al Val Halen and guitarist Mike Anthony” but is still puzzled about why David Lee Roth “didn’t like me.”

Valerie told Rob Lowe: “One day I’d like to sit down with him and go, ‘Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I’ve always been a fan of yours. I think you’re a brilliant frontman, I think you’re a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don’t you like me? What did I do?'”

Check out Valerie above on The Arsenio Hall Show, circa 1991, after becoming a mom.