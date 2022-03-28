Tiffany Haddish Defends Will Smith But Does Even More for Giorgio Armani, “Movie Star Vibes”

Tiffany Haddish came to the swift defense of Will Smith after the movie star’s Oscars slap heard round the world, saying that Smith’s standing up for his wife, even if it was violently, was “the most beautiful thing she’s ever seen.”

Haddish clearly saw a woman being mistreated, not just a little joke being made, and praised Smith’s forceful reaction. Haddish told People: “Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Smith, however, wasn’t the only beneficiary of Haddish’s style on Oscars weekend. One look at the photos below will tell you she did as much for the House of Armani as for Smith over the weekend. “Movie star vibes” wrote Claudia Jordan in the comments. And the all-positive kind of vibes at that.

And that was just the warm-up for the big event, during which Haddish rocked Dolce & Gabbana.