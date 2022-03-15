‘This Is Us’ Star To Play “Meaty, Strong Boss” In ‘The Black Hamptons’

In the This Is Us episode ‘The Guitar Man,’ while Kevin (Justin Hartley) takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father, Nicky’s (Griffin Dunne) wife Edie reappears. Edie is portrayed by Vanessa Bell Calloway, who’s known for her roles in films including Coming to America and Coming 2 America (Imani), and What’s Love Got to Do With It (Jackie), among others.

Get ready to see more of Vanessa: she’s filming the new BET series The Black Hamptons, which is set in the town of Sag Harbor, Long Island. Vanessa describes her character, Carolyn Britton, as a “meaty, strong, boss bit** and extremely fun character!”

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on NBC.