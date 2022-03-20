The Weeknd Plays “Cool Kid” on The Simpsons, ‘The Idol’ with Johnny Depp’s Daughter

On The Simpsons episode “Bart the Cool Kid,” Bart befriends a famous kid influencer, Orion Hughes, who owns an ultra-cool skate wear brand. Abel Tesfaye aka the Weeknd guest stars. (Michael Rappaport also guest stars as Atypical.)

Get ready to see more of Tesfaye: he’s filming the new HBO series The Idol. It’s about “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult” who “enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” His co-star is Lily-Rose Depp, 21-year-old daughter of Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp.

Tesfaye, a co-creator of The Idol series, plays the self-help guru, Depp plays the pop star. They are filming in Los Angeles, California.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 pm on FOX.