‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star “So Close To How I Pictured Belly” In YA Novel

The new Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the best-selling YA romance novel of the same title by Jenny Han. (It’s the first in a trilogy: It’s Not Summer Without You, and We’ll Always Have Summer follow.)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is about a love triangle between one girl and two brothers. “A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.” Newcomer Lola Tung plays the protagonist and narrator of the trilogy, Belly Conklin.

Fans of the book are already chiming in with their opinions on casting. One replied to the photo above: “Belly is so close to how I pictured her! “

The series was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Amazon Prime has not released a premiere date, yet.

Above is a photo of Jenny (the author) and Lola (the actress playing Belly in the Amazon Prime series).