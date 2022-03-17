The Rock’s Photo of His Parents Adds Resonance To His “Complicated” Story

Young Rock is an NBC comedy that drives in the Everybody Hates Chris and Young Sheldon lanes — but as with all things Dwayne Johnson, it is a unique enterprise. With the Season 2 debut this week, The Rock shared a telling photo of him at age 15 with his parents. The photo (circa 1987) was taken during a particularly hard moment in what The Rock describes overall as a “complicated” story.

The share comes side-by-side with a photo of much more cheerful-looking actors inhabiting the roles of the real life people. A swipe back and forth will tell you plenty about the difference between reality and the TV version.

The Rock has told this moving story before. Here is the outline:

6 months earlier we were evicted off the island of HAWAII and forced to move to Tennessee.

Then 3 months later, we were forced to leave Tennessee.

Complicated story.

We wound up settling in, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where this pic was taken.

And I was just suspended from my new school (Freedom High) for fighting.

And arrested for theft.

My old man had a lot of pressure on him just to pay the rent.

As did my mom.

You can see it in their faces.

Yes, you can see it in their face. The Rock likes to bring his story alive to remind himself and to inspire others. It works.