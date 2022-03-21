The Rock Tore His Quadriceps “Off My Pelvis” — Still Pushes Through “Brutal” Leg Training

It’s the ‘etc.” that troubles, because when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lists his lifetime of injuries, those he calls by name would seem to be enough: “5 knee surgeries, ruptured Achilles, torn quadricep off my pelvis, torn abdomen wall, complete shoulder reconstruction etc.”

But as you can see, The Rock is just spit-balling from memory — and in fact he has put his body through far more trauma than his short-term recollection can readily produce. Thus, the harrowing “etc.”

Still, his quadriceps seem to have recovered well, based on the photos here.

“Absolutely brutal leg training today” The Rock writes, “but, always grateful to put the work in and do my best to raise my personal bar. You’ll see the weight I use is never an insanely heavy amount.”

This last seems debatable — that’s a lot of weight for a normal person. But his point is understandable, and his modesty too: “Tons of guys who are WAY stronger than I am, but because of all my injuries I’ve learned it’s not how much weight we use, but rather the quality of the reps and mind/muscle connection that matters most.”

Learn how this extraordinary life came to be — check out Young Rock and you see where the mind/muscle connection all started.