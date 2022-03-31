The Rock Gets 4 New Wax Figures At Famous Museum, One Drinks Tequila

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is among the most famous people on the planet. And clearly, to satisfy fan demand, just one Rock won’t do.

So it is that Madame Tussauds has just completed four new wax figures of The Rock, bringing the total of wax Rocks in the world to six.

The new American Johnsons, joining wax Rocks already entertaining visitors in London and Hong Kong, represent four different sides of the multidimensional star, who has become an inspiration to strivers hoping to emulate his bona fides as a self-made man.

Johnson calls the half-dozen figures “ROCKS AROUND THE WORLD.”

Madame Tussauds will feature “Movie Star” Rock in Hollywood, “The People’s Champ” Rock in New York, and “Action Icon” Rock in Orlando, Florida. Not to mention a savvy unblinking advertisement for his tequila brand — the Las Vegas wax Rock emphasizes Johnson’s role as “Founder of Teremana.” Now that’s making the most of fame to build a brand.

The figures take between 6-8 months to complete, so the American 4-Rock wax figure set took a cumulative 2+ years to create.

Rock can keep some pretty good company at Tussauds. Whitney Houston hangs around too.