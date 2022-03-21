‘The Good Doctor’ Star Fiona Gubelmann Chops Off Hair, “Morgan Gets a New Look”

On The Good Doctor episode “The Family,” while Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) makes a personal connection with a precocious young patient, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities.

In this episode, Morgan still has long hair but in real-life, Fiona just chopped off her long locks and got a gorgeous shaggy bob.

Her Good Doctor co-stars — including Hill Harper — “Love it!” And fans are excited to see her character Morgan “gets a new look.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after American Idol at 8 pm.