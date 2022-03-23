The Goldbergs’ Hayley Orrantia Stuns In Super Glam Photo, Audrey Hepburn Vibes

On The Goldbergs episode ‘The Strangest Affair of All Time,’ while Murray is out of town, Jane Bales (Erinn Hayes) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) to retaliate. Spoiler alert: both women end up in a swimming pool.

When not playing Erica on The Goldbergs, the gorgeous and talented Hayley Orrantia is either singing or modeling as seen in the stunning photo above. More than one fan (including her TV mom Wendi McLendon-Covey) noted a resemblance to the late great Hollywood movie star Audrey Hepburn.

In the photo below, Hayley is wearing a cute gingham set by WMNSWR with a pair of Keds.

Audrey Hepburn famously wore a pair of navy Keds in the 1967 movie Two for the Road with Albert Finney. Swipe photos below.

Hayley shared photos from Paris where Two for the Road was filmed. See the resemblance?

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm.