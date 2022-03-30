‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Uses Superpowers To Train Shelter Dog For K-9 Unit

When not playing Barry Allen in the CW series The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl, actor Grant Gustin takes on other roles. His latest project is the Netlfix film Rescued by Ruby, which is based on a true story.

Gustin plays hyperactive state trooper Daniel O’Neal. Desperate to join an elite K-9 unit, Daniel rescues a dog named Ruby from an animal shelter and tries to train her for the job. Ruby is clever but high-strung and “naughty.” See trailer below.

A funny line in the film, which The Flash fans will appreciate, is when Daniel’s wife Melissa (Kaylah Zander) tells a non-believer, “My husband has his own superpowers.” As one fan replied: “If Ruby dies in the end, he can always go back in time and change the past.”

Gustin is a dog-lover (and married and a new dad!) in real life. See cute family photo above.

The Flash airs on CW on Wednesdays at 8 pm.