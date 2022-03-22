Teen Mom: Jade’s Mom Going To Jail For 45 Days, “For Something I Didn’t Do”

In the Teen Mom 2 episode “Garlic Breath,” while Briana de Jesus goes on a family vacation and Ashley Jones navigates living with her ex, Jade Cline’s mother Christy drops a bomb after young Kloie‘s dental surgery. According to MTV, in the sneak peek video below, “With Sean away at rehab, Jade opens the door for her mom again. So when Christy drops shocking news about jail time, Jade’s left to pick up the pieces.”

After spending the day with Kloie, trying to teach her how to ride her bike with training wheels, Christy sits down with Jade and says, “I’m beside myself.” Christy explains that three years ago, she and Jade’s dad got pulled over. She says he had weed (a roach) on him “and I didn’t know but they charged me with it.” And when Christy wanted to fight the charge, she says her attorney told her she didn’t have a chance and signed a plea agreement. “So I have to go to jail for 45 days for something I didn’t do.”

Many Teen Mom fans think Jade needs to separate herself and Kloie from her parents and are asking questions including “Why are we having adult conversations in front of children?”

One fan wrote from personal experience. She wrote about Jade: “I know she thinks she has no other options for babysitting but she is putting her daughter in an extremely dangerous situation everytime she let’s them babysit. Both my parents were addicts, it’s not worth it.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.