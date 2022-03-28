Talking Heads Bandmembers Survive Head-On Drunk Driving Crash

Talking Heads bandmembers and married couple Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth were involved a head-on collision that left Weymouth with a fractured sternum and three broken ribs, according to Frantz. Frantz shared the news that the couple “were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road. Incredibly, we walked away from the collision.”

Frantz and Weymouth, with Jerry Harrison and David Byrne, made up the Talking Heads, a hugely influential new wave band of the late 70s and 80s. The bandmembers famously met as art students at the Rhode Island School of Design before moving to New York and taking the music world by storm, recording some of the most original and enduring music of their time, including singles like “Burning Down the House” and “Psycho Killer.”

Besides Talking Heads and various other projects, Weymouth and Frantz also memorably recorded as Tom Tom Club, and produced the great hit, “Genius of Love.”

Frantz was so grateful for their good fortune in surviving the crash that he thanked the Ford Motor Company for building the car that kept them safe in such a perilous situation.