Sydney Sweeney Celebrates On Her Toes in Bikini, “White Lotus” Vibes

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is feeling the joy, and she’s literally rising up to meet it. You can see it happening in the photo below, as Sweeney rises on her toes in a flowered bikini, poolside of course. Fans are all over the fact that the poolside pic is giving major “White Lotus” vibes.

“White lotus theme intensifies,” writes one fan. “White Lotus Part 2,” writes another.

For Sweeney, what’s not to celebrate? Sweeney herself says it’s simply “72 hours off” that makes her want to “let the fun begin.” But for those following her career, it’s well known the fun has already begun.

Most recently, Sweeney has been named one of influential Teen Vogue‘s New Hollywood Class of 2022. The magazine puts Sweeney in an elite class of eight creators, along with Xolo Maridueña, Caleb McLaughlin, Patti Harrison, Karena Evans, Devery Jacobs, Morgan Cooper, and Nik Dodani. The commendation credits Sweeney for “figuring out how to own her narrative amid the wild success — and social media speculation — of Euphoria‘s second season.”

That’s very worthy creative company she’s in, of course. Then again, the list would have been a good one if included only these hot new players.