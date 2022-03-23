‘Supernatural’ Star Misha Collins Joins ‘Gotham Knights’ — Asks For Trench Coat

Misha Collins will play Harvey Dent in ‘Gotham Knights’ — and Collins is already thinking wardrobe. Because surely it would help to be understated if you’re going to be an evil “Two-Face” — the alter-ego of Dent. And what’s more understated than a solid tan trench coat, as he often wore on ‘Supernatural.’

As Collins writes in announcing the new Gotham gig: “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.)”