‘Summer House’ Star Throws Epic Twisted Fairytale Party, Plays Bikini Chicken Game

On Season 6 of Summer House, the reality series about troubled relationships set in the Hamptons, Lindsay Hubbard throws an epic “twisted fairytale” birthday bash to celebrate turning 35. But when Austen Kroll of Southern Charm arrives, Ciara Miller isn’t the only princess in the house who has eyes for this southern Prince.

SUMMER HOUSE (l-r) Ciara Miller, Austen Kroll, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Paige DeSorbo, Alex Wach (Sean Zanni/Bravo)

As seen in the photos above and below, Lindsay, Ciara and Paige DeSorbo play a serious game of chicken in bikinis in the pool. Their male anchors are Austen, Luke and Alex.

SUMMER HOUSE (l-r) Ciara Miller, Austen Kroll, Alex Wach, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo (Sean Zanni/Bravo)

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo, right after Below Deck Sailing Yacht at 8 pm.