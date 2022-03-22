Steven Spielberg Secretly Filmed Daughter’s Wedding Proposal, “Unbeknownst to Harry”

When not performing as Buzzy Lee, Steven Spielberg’s 31-year-old daughter Sasha Spielberg shares bits of her personal life on social media. When she announced her engagement to photographer Harry McNally (son of New York restauranteur Keith McNally), she shared the photos below.

Sasha claims that she predicted their engagement (see diary page, which she wrote after their first date), and revealed that “Unbeknownst to Harry, my dad was secretly filming. Classic.” Be sure to swipe.

When Sasha posted the white lace wedding-esque dress below, she cleverly captioned it: “I can’t wait to walk down the aisle to the Jaws theme.”

Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, replied: “I can’t wait!”

Fun fact: Harry directed Buzzy Lee’s Tiny Desk concert for NPR. They filmed the live performance in Sasha’s childhood bathroom “using the toilet as a drummer’s throne and the bathtub for pretty much everything else.”