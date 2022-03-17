‘Station 19’ Star Stefania Spampinato Stuns In Spaghetti, “Italian Goddess”

On the Station 19 episode “In My Tree,” while the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident.

When not filming Station 19, the gorgeous and talented Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) often models as seen in the stunning photo shoot for Spaghetti, the Italian fashion and lifestyle magazine (photos above and below). Be sure to swipe! As one fan replied: “Italian goddess!“

Stefania is in the fourteenth edition of Spaghetti magazine, as seen below. The theme is: The art of interpreting.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm.