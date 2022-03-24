‘Station 19’: Jaina Lee Ortiz Stars In ‘Possessed by the Devil’ Comedy

When not playing firefighter And Herrera y in the ABC drama Station 19, the gorgeous and talented actress Jaina Lee Ortiz is “falling in love with comedy.” In the short comedy film below, written and directed by Jaina’s Station 19 co-star Shane Hartline (Maddox), Jaina plays herself but possessed by the devil.

Jaina Lee Ortiz has fun on the set with and without her co-stars, too.

Fun fact about Shane’s ‘possessed by the devil sketch: the other woman is played by Shane’s fiancee, actress Gabriella Ortiz. The other man is portrayed by Tim De la Motte, who has worked with Shane before. Watch “Haunted House” video below.

Get ready to see more of Shane: he stars in the upcoming horror/thriller movie The Lighthouse with Danny Glover. (It’s directed by Danny’s brother Martin Glover.) And Jaina is scheduled to appear on the big screen next in the thriller Righteous Thieves, which is about a crew of thieves hired to steal back artwork plundered by Nazis during World War II.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm.