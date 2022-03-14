Sophia Bush, Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton Hit 23 Million Mark, Playing Sisters on ‘Good Sam’

In honor of hitting 23 million downloads, the iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens is hosting a live one-hour event on Wednesday, March 23rd at 6 pm to benefit Good Sports Inc (a non profit organization that provides sporting equipment and gear for kids who need it most). Tickets are $23.

The three gorgeous and talented hosts of the podcast, former One Tree Hill co-stars Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, will celebrate together and then watch a special episode of Sophia Bush’s new CBS series Good Sam, in which the three actresses play sisters. Hint: Lenz’s character Amy is admitted as a patient at Sam’s hospital.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS.