Sophia Bush, Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton Hit 23 Million Mark, Playing Sisters on ‘Good Sam’

by in Culture | March 14, 2022

L-R: Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton Morgan on CBS's Good Sam (Image courtesy of Danielle Blancher)

In honor of hitting 23 million downloads, the iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens is hosting a live one-hour event on Wednesday, March 23rd at 6 pm to benefit Good Sports Inc (a non profit organization that provides sporting equipment and gear for kids who need it most). Tickets are $23.

The three gorgeous and talented hosts of the podcast, former One Tree Hill co-stars Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, will celebrate together and then watch a special episode of Sophia Bush’s new CBS series Good Sam, in which the three actresses play sisters. Hint: Lenz’s character Amy is admitted as a patient at Sam’s hospital.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS.

