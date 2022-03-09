SNL Star Nora Dunn Returns As Therapist Dr. Lonnie Richardson on Chicago Med

In the Chicago Med episode “Things Meant To Be Bent Not Broken,” while Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is forced to decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) has a conversation at the hospital with his therapist Dr. Lonnie Richardson.

Lonnie is portrayed by former Saturday Night Live star Nora Dunn. (That Chicago accent is real: Dunn was a member of the famous Second City comedy troupe.)

Dr. Lonnie Richardson first appeared on Chicago Med in the 2016 episode “Guilty.” Since then, Lonnie has developed feelings for her patient as seen in the clip above. She also appeared on the 2017 Chicago P.D. episode “Army of One.”

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.