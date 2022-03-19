‘Sins in the Suburbs’ Star Stuns In Bikini Photos, “I Lack Nothing”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie Sins in the Suburbs is Heather. When the struggling artist meets her new neighbor, a good-looking photographer named Tyler (Austin Gage), she’s at first intrigued. But then Heather starts putting the pieces together and suspects Tyler might be a local serial killer in her formerly quiet neighborhood.

Heather is portrayed by the gorgeous and talented actress Monique Sypkens. Born in Sacramento, California to a German/Dutch father and an African-American/Native American mother, Monique was raised in the small suburb Elk Grove.

When not on a movie set, Monique also models as seen in the stunning bikini photos above. She captioned the series: “Early 2000s video vixen.” On her Instagram profile, she writes “I lack nothing.”

Sins in the Suburbs premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm.