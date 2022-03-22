Sharon Stone Shares Steamy ‘Basic Instinct’ Video, As Movie Turns 30

Sharon Stone is touch with herself — just read her recent book to know that — but the blonde who defined 90s glam-sizzle is also in touch with her fans. Reach out, and maybe Stone herself will respond.

That’s how it came to be that on the 30th anniversary of her indelible performance in Basic Instinct, Stone shared a steamy video originally sent by a fan — and shared it with her three million followers.

As the fan wrote: “Happy 30th Anniversary to one of my favorite movies — one that changed the world. The movie that introduced me to the one and only whom I love forever: @sharonstone.” Stone appreciated the love, thanking her chosen fan for the “anniversary video.”

And it wasn’t just random fans who are excited. Stone follower Niecy Nash, who has three million followers also, scored the video with fire emojis — because, well, fire, right? And the Stone fire continues to this day, as you can see below: