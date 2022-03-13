Sandra Bullock Jokes Brad Pitt Was “8th Choice” for ‘The Lost City’ Savior

If you want somebody to rescue you in the movies, you have lots of choices. The Rock has proven he will show up on time and so will Daniel Craig. Not to mention Brie Larson. Then again if you can get Brad Pitt to do the saving, you can’t go wrong. After all, he’s handsome and he’s got good genes, as he hilariously reveals below.

So why did Sandra Bullock tell The Hollywood Reporter that Pitt was the “8th choice” for the role of Jack Trainer in The Lost City? (Bullock and Channing Tatum are top-billed on the film.)

Because she was kidding, of course. (Pitt pal George Clooney was obviously out of the running after all the space time Bullock spent with him in Gravity.) On earth, Pitt was a fit, even if Bullock teased: “We went through a whole litany of people. He was like the eighth choice.”

Pitt is surely going to rib Bullock back when he does his own press tour, and say she was the 9th choice for her role in the upcoming Pitt hit Bullet Train. Yup, the two actors are doubling down with each other on two funny and fun-filled adventure capers.