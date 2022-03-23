Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Salma Hayek Plunges In Swimsuit for National Water Day, “Natural Beauty”

by in Culture | March 23, 2022

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, photo: Festival Internacional de Cine en Guadalajara, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The comment that says simply “natural beauty” could be referring to movie star Salma Hayek or her surroundings. Because as Hayek takes the plunge to celebrate — and share word about — National Water Day, she plunges into one a gorgeous rocky cove with amazingly clear agua.

The other comment that rises up naturally is “location please” — but Hayek’s not saying.

Of course, Hayek doesn’t need a national day to commemorate and enjoy the water. And it’s clear, so to speak, that she likes it when the water’s transparent and sparkling (see below). Transparent and sparkling: you might say that description suits her public persona as well.

Now a look back to December and we find a Hayek post that makes it clear we’ve seen those rocks before. Again, Hayek doesn’t say where, but speculation is she’s holding up the rocks at Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands.

Simple Share Buttons