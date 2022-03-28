Salma Hayek Congratulates Will Smith For Oscar But Not Kenneth Branagh, ‘Wild Wild West’

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek starred in the 1999 Western/action film Wild Wild West with Will Smith, Kevin Kline, and Kenneth Branagh. After last night’s dramatic presentation at the 94th Academy Awards (where Smith slapped Oscar presenter Chris Rock across the face), Hayek shared the throwback photo below and congratulated both Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for winning Oscars.

She refers to Smith and Jackson as “two of my favorite co-stars.” (Hayek and Jackson, who received the Academy Honorary Award, co-starred in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.)

While Hayek also congratulated the two women who won Best Director Oscars two years in a row (Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao), she did not congratulate her other Wild Wild West co-star, Kenneth Branagh, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his film, Belfast (see photo above).

Fun fact: Hayek has starred in three films with Oscars presenter Chris Rock who received a slap across the face from Smith: Dogma (1999), and in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013).