‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Rochelle Aytes Depicts Jessica Lang In King Kong For ‘Black Hollywood’

On the S.W.A.T. episode “Short Fuse,” when a terminally ill inmate escapes from a hospital determined to settle old scores, SWAT teams up with a longtime rival of Hicks to protect the fugitive’s targets. And when not tracking down the bad guys, Hondo (Shemar Moore) has a heart-to-heart conversation with Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes), who “faces a life-changing event.”

When Aytes shared the sneak peek photos above, she wrote: “It’s gonna be a very emotional episode for Nichelle.”

Get ready to see more of Aytes: she’s featured in photographer Carell Augustus’s coffee table book Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments, and on the cover of the related Black Hollywood 2023 calendar.

Aytes says: “I loved depicting Jessica Lang for this reimagining of King Kong.”

Other stars featured in the book include Shemar Moore, Dulé Hill, Karamo Brown, and Amber Stevens West (Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s), among others.

S.W.A.T. airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS, right after NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm.