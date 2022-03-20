‘S.W.A.T.’ Gorgeous Robbery Suspect Ally Is Back, Sparks Reignite with Tan

In the S.W.A.T. episode “Albatross,” when the team busts a group of dangerous robbery suspects, Tan (David Lim) is confronted with a pivotal figure from his past — his former confidential information (C.I.) Ally. The first (and last) time we saw Ally was in the 2018 episode “Blindspots,” when the team tried to track down a robbery crew. Tan and Ally “got close.”

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Tan and Ally reunite. When Ally is in handcuffs she asks Tan, “Am I wrong to expect a little more?” To which he replies, “For what? Burning me then ghosting four years ago?” She smiles, “Wow, that got under your skin.” Tan (who is now married) says he’s moved on but the tension is thick.

Don’t worry: Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) on it. He tells Tan that Ally has him wrapped around his finger, which he denies in the video above.

Ally was and is again portrayed by actress Brooke Nevin. She most recently starred on an episode of Magnum, P.I., as a woman who hires Magnum to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with.” So she has experience making sparks fly on camera.

S.W.A.T. airs Sundays at 10 pm on CBS, right after NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm.