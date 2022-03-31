Ryan Seacrest Explains How Scared He Was About Hosting ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest and Ellen DeGeneres have been friends a long time, and the mutual affection is evident during their onscreen interactions. Seacrest told The Ellen Show audience about how DeGeneres had been so generous with him when he first arrived in Los Angeles.

At that time Seacrest had never hosted a live prime time TV show — he also wasn’t too sure about a lot of other things, from Hollywood ways to his love life. DeGeneres, he says, really helped him with her honesty and “tough questions.”

Seacrest liked their first meeting at her house so much, he now lives in that house — it’s his, not DeGeneres’s anymore. Talk about feeling comfortable from the beginning.

But that’s not how Seacrest felt when he started hosting American Idol twenty years ago. Seacrest revealed to DeGeneres that he felt anything but comfortable, and was unable to even talk to anyone after the show at first until he’d gone home and watched the whole show back.

It took Seacrest five years, he said, before he could stop doing this and instead feel that he’d hit his groove. Before that though, the host confesses: “I was just so, so scared. And so nervous.” Now he looks to have the hang of it…